Duffy and Friends Shine in Hong Kong Disneyland's New "Friendtastic!" Parade

Ahead of the official launch of their 20th anniversary celebration this Saturday, Hong Kong Disneyland has shared a new look at Duffy and Friend’s first-ever fully themed parade float, part of the upcoming “Friendtastic!" Parade.

What’s Happening:

This summer, Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the “The Most Magical Party of All," a year-long celebration across the resort. As part of the festivities, it will introduce the all-new “Friendtastic!" parade.

The approx. 30-minute long “Friendtastic!" parade will feature 11 dazzling floats and over 100 performers, including more than 30 Disney characters.

Duffy and Friends – including CookieAnn, Shellie Mae, StellaLou and Gelatoni – will appear in the parade, marking their first-ever appearance on a fully themed parade float at any Disney Park.

A new TikTok shared by Disney Parks features our first video look at the parade float, which also gives us a listen to the parade’s theme song.

Bursting with vibrant energy, toe-tapping beats, and magical surprises, this parade will thrill guests as Mickey and Friends lead the party, followed by floats inspired by films and characters such as Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Encanto, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, Inside Out and Up, as well as Duffy and Friends and Disney Princesses.

Last month, we got the chance to preview three of the floats from the parade during a special media event – check out all the fun here

Duffy and ShellieMay can also be found at Disneyland Park during their 70th Celebration, as part of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade

“Friendtastic!" will debut as part of the 20th anniversary celebration on June 28th, 2025.

