Photos / Video: New Celebrate Happy Cavalcade Welcomes Duffy and ShellieMay to Disneyland for Its 70th Anniversary

Get ready to “Celebrate Happy," as Disneyland hosted the first performance of the new Celebrate Happy Cavalcade today – debuting for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.

This short cavalcade takes place twice daily, officially beginning this Friday, May 16th. All your favorite Disney friends come out to party to the beats of the Jonas Brothers’ “Celebrate Happy" – the official anthem for the anniversary. The cavalcade is excitingly led off by Duffy and ShellieMay, the popular characters from the Asian Disney Parks.

Duffy has made sporadic appearances at the Disneyland Resort, but this actually appears to be ShellieMay’s first ever appearance as a costumed character in either Disneyland Resort park, though she has come to Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Following Duffy and ShellieMay are Goofy and Max, who like the aforementioned duo, are wearing brand-new costumes just for the celebration.

Watch NEW Celebrate Happy Cavalcade:

The dancers in the cavalcade also have some fun and imaginative costumes.

Next up comes a float featuring various Disney Princesses, such as Merida, Pocahontas, Snow White and Jasmine.

Chip and Dale herald the arrival of the finale float, which features Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Pluto.

Last, but certainly not least, we get a few more characters to conclude the cavalcade. Here you’ll see Aladdin, Genie, Pinocchio, Geppetto, Miguel, Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Mary Poppins.

Follow along with us all week for continuing coverage of the kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which officially begins on Friday, May 16th.

