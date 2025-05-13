Duffy and ShellieMay Arrive at Disneyland in Fabulous 70th Anniversary Attire
The duo, who are extremely popular in the Asian Disney Parks, will be appearing in The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade.
One of the most exciting character additions for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration are the arrival of Duffy and ShellieMay, making their first appearance in years at a U.S. park.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Parks X account shared a video of Duffy and ShellieMay at Disneyland, taking a walk around Sleeping Beauty Castle in their brand-new costumes created just for the 70th anniversary.
- The popular characters from the Asian Disney Parks will be appearing during the event in a new character cavalcade called The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade.
- Duffy has made sporadic appearances at the Disneyland Resort, but this actually appears to be ShellieMay’s first ever appearance as a costumed character in either Disneyland Resort park, though she has come to Aulani Resort in Hawaii. The two are much bigger ongoing presences in international Disney Parks, including Tokyo DisneySea.
- Besides Duffy and ShellieMay, the artist rendering for The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade also includes characters like Goofy, Max, Chip 'n Dale, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow, seen wearing their new 70th Anniversary celebration outfits.
- Follow along with us all week for continuing coverage of the kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which officially begins on Friday, May 16th.
