Photos / Video: “it’s a small world” Finally Reopens at Disneyland with New Figures from “Coco”

After multiple delays, the beloved Disneyland classic is back in time for the 70th anniversary kickoff.

After many delays, “it’s a small world" has finally reopened from its refurbishment at Disneyland – complete with the new figures of Miguel and Dante from Coco.

We took a ride on “The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed ‘Round the World" this morning to see what was new. Apart from the addition of the Coco figures, it seems this was mostly a cosmetic update to the attraction – as we didn’t notice any other noticeable changes.

The attraction was originally set to reopen earlier this month from its post-holiday refurbishment with the new addition, though that was delayed, not once but twice. Originally, the attraction was set to reopen on April 25th, being pushed to May 9th. Just ahead of the May 9th date, Disneyland once again revealed that the date will be pushed back, now reopening on May 13th.

Take a full ride through the updated “it’s a small world" at Disneyland:

But that’s not the only change, as on Disneyland’s birthday, July 17th, Richard Sherman’s “Last Verse" of the iconic song will be added to the attraction.

