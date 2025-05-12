Din Tai Fung to Debut Special Souvenir Pin Set Exclusive to Downtown Disney Location
Both Disneyland and Din Tai Fung have their loyal fan base, so combine the pair and you get a special limited time only pin set available exclusively at the Anaheim location in Downtown Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Din Tai Fung, the family-owned restaurant known for its Xiao Long Bao and Taiwanese hospitality, also offers up some special merchandise.
- Now, there is an exciting new release available only at the Din Tai Fung located at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.
- Starting on May 16th and continuing through July 31st (while supplies last), guests can head over to the Anaheim/Downtown Disney location only for a special Din Tai Fung enamel pin set.
- The set features what appear to be three different pins, one commemorating the Anaheim location and its architecture, as well as the to-go bags from the restaurant and a fun pair of baos with a bit of personality.
- There are two ways in which those visiting the location can get their hands on the pin set:
- Pick up the set at the location for $19.50
- Receive the pin set as a gift with any takeout order of $150.00 or more.
- Din Tai Fung (DTF), a globally acclaimed culinary icon renowned for the art of Xiao Long Bao, is on a mission to create first-class dining experiences through its unwavering commitment to excellence in food, service and ambiance. Originally founded as a cooking oil retail business in Taiwan in 1958 by Bing-Yi Yang and his wife, Pen-Mei Lai, DTF was reborn into a humble dumpling and noodle shop in 1972. Today, the Michelin-recognized restaurant brand continues to be family-owned and passed down through generations, with more than 170 locations in 13 countries worldwide.
- The Anaheim/Downtown Disney location opened nearly a year ago, and at opening was the first-ever standalone DTF location, built from the ground up and infused with architectural and design elements that pay homage to the company’s Taiwanese Heritage.
