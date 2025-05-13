Toy Story Midway Mania Introducing New Scoring Upgrades and Celebration Fun for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
If these scores are in that rapid-fire finale, expect some records to be broken.
Not to be left out of the 70th anniversary fun, our Toy Story friends are adding some extra celebration magic to their attraction at Disney California Adventure, Toy Story Midway Mania.
What’s Happening:
- With all the fun of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration set to kick off in just a few days, Disneyland has reminded us that Toy Story Midway Mania at Disney California Adventure is also getting in on the fun!
- The popular attraction, known for its interactive and highly repeatable ride experience, lets guests grab their spring-action launchers, shooting at targets in midway style games like virtual darts, baseballs, eggs, and more, all with Toy Story friends like Hamm, Rex, Trixie, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and more.
- New updates are coming to the ride starting on May 16th, and now it looks like special 70s have been added to select targets for an increased score.
- For example, the 70s may be added to a 1000 point target, with the 70 covering the first 1 and 0, making that target now valued at 7000 points.
- The changes to Toy Story Midway Mania at Disney California Adventure are only one part of the fun of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary celebration.
- Guests can also look forward to the all-new “World of Color Happiness!" nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure Park for the celebration, which will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!," and with the cast of the Pixar Animation Studios hits, Inside Out and Inside Out 2.
- Continuing through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will also bring back the fan-favorite “Paint the Night" parade to Disneyland Park.
- The nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys" will also return to Disneyland Park, enhanced with fireworks on select nights. The high-energy parade “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will also return to Disney California Adventure Park.
- On the actual anniversary of Disneyland Park, the highly anticipated “Walt Disney - A Magical Life," will debut at the Main Street Opera House on July 17th, 1955, featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
