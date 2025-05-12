Pixar Place Hotel DCA Gates Closed as Upgrades Continue

Guests can opt to head over to Disney's Grand Californian Hotel gates if they so choose.

As a result of those upgraded entrance points at the Disneyland Resort, one perk of staying at the Pixar Place Hotel will be unavailable for the next few weeks.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort (especially at the main gates of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

While this may already be in place at the main gates of the park, one area that still needs to be updated is the special entrance to Disney California Adventure for Pixar Place Hotel guests.

As a result, that gateway, which would put guests into the park near Goofy’s Sky School Disneyland website

In the meantime, Pixar Place Hotel guests are welcome to use the special entrance through Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, located near the GCH Craftsman Bar, which will put them into Disney California Adventure near Grizzly River Run

Once the enhancements and upgrades at the Pixar Place Hotel gates are complete, guests staying at the hotel can use the gates into Disney California Adventure 30 minutes prior to park opening, until 12:00 PM PT, with valid park admission and reservation to Disney California Adventure.

At this time, this is the only known closure to entry points at the Disneyland Resort as a result of these upgrades. Other spots, including the aforementioned entrance from Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, as well as the Downtown Disney

