Disneyland's New Entry Gates - What You Need to Know

"I remember when 05/05/05 meant new attractions. Now 05/05/25 means new admission procedures."

The Disneyland Resort is modernizing their entry process with new systems in a major upgrade, and those visiting have a few things they need to know before they go.

What’s Happening:

Entry turnstiles at the Disneyland Resort are receiving a major upgrade, and they have shared some key information to make the entry process as easy and seamless as possible as there will be new features introduced.

At the gates, guests will have their admission scanned and then they will have their photo taken with their valid ticket and theme park reservation.

The updates also include automated gates in lieu of the turnstiles that Disneyland Resort guests so fondly (or maybe not so fondly) remember.

Also, it’s important to note that each and every gate is ADA compliant, allowing all guests with ECVs, wheelchairs, or strollers to use with ease.

The updated gates will also have a MagicBand+ access point, for easy hands-free access.

Here are the new steps to enter the parks: Step 1: To enter each park, you will scan each ticket (paper ticket, card, Disneyland app, or MagicBand+, etc.) using screens present at individual entry gates. Step 2: Once each ticket is scanned, every guest in your group will then use the screen to take their own picture by pressing the camera icon on the screen to capture your photo. And don’t worry about the kids: each entry gate is equipped with camera technology that will automatically adjust to each guest’s height while you are snapping the photo. Step 3: Once your ticket is scanned and the photo is digitally attached to your ticket, the entry gates will automatically swing open for your party to head into the park together.

A cast member will still be present at the entrance to validate tickets and photos.

Children under three do not require a ticket, therefore they do not have to do this to enter the park.

If you have a multi-day ticket or a Magic Key pass, you will only have to take your picture linked to your ticket one time.

The process remains the same for all guests when re-entering the parks with a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same day.

To give the new system that Disney touch, each entry gate will feature animated clips of Mickey Mouse at Disneyland or Oswald the Lucky Rabbit at Disney California Adventure

The main gates of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure aren’t the only places in which you will find these updated gates. The parks can still be accessed in three different locations: The Downtown Disney Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Hotel guests at the Disneyland Resort can enter Disney California Adventure by entering the park near Grizzly Peak with a valid park admission or Magic Key pass and reservation to Disney California Adventure park. Near Pixar Place Hotel Goofy’s Sky School

