Disneyland Hosting Magic Key 70th Kick-Off Event with Photo Ops and Paint the Night Poster Giveaway
You know we’ll be picking up that Paint the Night poster, with artwork inspired by a classic Main Street Electrical Parade poster.
Magic Key holders can celebrate the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration in style with a special activation featuring photo ops, a photo booth and a complimentary poster giveaway.
What’s Happening:
- Magic Key holders are invited to stop by the Hyperion Theater Courtyard in Disney California Adventure between May 27th and June 2nd for a Magic Key 70th Celebration event.
- At this limited-time experience, guests can enjoy themed photo ops and a special photo booth with complimentary prints.
- Perhaps the most exciting part is a complimentary Paint the Night parade poster, being given away while supplies last.
- The artwork for the poster was designed by artist Hayden Evans, who revealed on X that it was inspired by a piece of promotional artwork for the Main Street Electrical Parade from 1972.
- To enjoy the Magic Key 70th Celebration event, Magic Key holders will have to join a virtual queue in the Disneyland app.
- Magic Key holders with a Disney California Adventure or Disneyland Park reservation will have the opportunity to join the 7:00 a.m. virtual queue for that day.
- The event takes place from 3:30-8:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 27th-June 2nd, 2025.
- Magic Key holders can also get their hands on a 70th anniversary-themed insulated cooler bag at popcorn kiosks throughout both parks.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicks off in less than a week on Friday, May 16th, 2025.
