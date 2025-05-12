Disneyland Hosting Magic Key 70th Kick-Off Event with Photo Ops and Paint the Night Poster Giveaway

Magic Key holders can celebrate the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration in style with a special activation featuring photo ops, a photo booth and a complimentary poster giveaway.

What’s Happening:

  • Magic Key holders are invited to stop by the Hyperion Theater Courtyard in Disney California Adventure between May 27th and June 2nd for a Magic Key 70th Celebration event.
  • At this limited-time experience, guests can enjoy themed photo ops and a special photo booth with complimentary prints.
  • Perhaps the most exciting part is a complimentary Paint the Night parade poster, being given away while supplies last.
  • The artwork for the poster was designed by artist Hayden Evans, who revealed on X that it was inspired by a piece of promotional artwork for the Main Street Electrical Parade from 1972.

  • To enjoy the Magic Key 70th Celebration event, Magic Key holders will have to join a virtual queue in the Disneyland app.
  • Magic Key holders with a Disney California Adventure or Disneyland Park reservation will have the opportunity to join the 7:00 a.m. virtual queue for that day.
  • The event takes place from 3:30-8:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 27th-June 2nd, 2025.
  • Magic Key holders can also get their hands on a 70th anniversary-themed insulated cooler bag at popcorn kiosks throughout both parks.
  • The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicks off in less than a week on Friday, May 16th, 2025.

