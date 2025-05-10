Photos: Disneyland 70th Celebration Decorations Take Over Downtown Disney
Even Downtown Disney is getting in on the celebration of this milestone anniversary!
Alongside newly installed decorations inside Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney is also getting in on the action for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. New decorations can now be found throughout the Disneyland Resort shopping district.
Colorful signs featuring the Disneyland 70 logo and the tagline “Celebrate Happy!" can be found in planters up and down the main path of Downtown Disney.
The shop windows at the World of Disney store have been updated with new branding for the 70th anniversary.
The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicks off in less than a week on Friday, May 16th, 2025.
