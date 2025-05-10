Disneyland 70th Anniversary Insulated Cooler Bag and Popcorn Bucket Now Available to Purchase

Both items are now available at popcorn kiosks around the Disneyland Resort, however the cooler bag is a Magic Key exclusive.

Ahead of the official start of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, two unique Disneyland 70th items are now available from popcorn kiosks throughout the park.

Firstly, a new 70th anniversary-themed insulated cooler bag is now available for Magic Key holders at select locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The bag is capable of not only holding your box of popcorn, but also a bottled beverage, all while keeping it cool (or warm if you’re just housing the popcorn).

Beautiful artwork of Sleeping Beauty Castle is proudly featured on the front, while the side and back features other resort icons, including Carthay Circle, Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Pixar Pal-A-Round and Space Mountain.

Retailing for $29.50, the bag includes a regular popcorn and choice of Coca-Cola bottled beverage at time of purchase.

Secondly, you’ll find a new Mickey Mouse balloon-shaped popcorn bucket, featuring Mickey and his friends dressed in their 70th anniversary attire alongside the celebration’s logo.

All guests can purchase this bucket for $29.00, which includes a regular popcorn at time of purchase.

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicks off in less than a week on Friday, May 16th, 2025.

More Disneyland Resort News: