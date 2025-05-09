Photos: Disneyland Magic Key Holders 70th Anniversary Merchandise Pre-Sale Underway

Today is the day to pick up items early.

The early pre-sale for Disneyland 70th anniversary items is underway today, with the items available for pick up at Downtown Disney’s World of Disney.

You have to be a Magic Key holder to purchase the items on today’s one day only pre-sale list (after first ordering them on Disneyland app’s mobile order service).

The pre-sale items available to purchase on the app today include multiple t-shirts ($34.99 each), a Hip Pack ($34.99) and Celebration Jerseys ($84.99).

These items differ from the early release 70th Anniversary items that are currently available for anyone to purchase at several Disneyland Resort locations, including World of Disney.

All of the 70th Anniversary merch, including additional items that were not part of the pre-sale, will be available when the 70th Anniversary Celebration officially kicks off across Disneyland Resort on May 16.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino