Photos: Disneyland Magic Key Holders 70th Anniversary Merchandise Pre-Sale Underway

Today is the day to pick up items early.

The early pre-sale for Disneyland 70th anniversary items is underway today, with the items available for pick up at Downtown Disney’s World of Disney.

You have to be a Magic Key holder to purchase the items on today’s one day only pre-sale list (after first ordering them on Disneyland app’s mobile order service).

The pre-sale items available to purchase on the app today include multiple t-shirts ($34.99 each), a Hip Pack ($34.99) and Celebration Jerseys ($84.99).

These items differ from the early release 70th Anniversary items that are currently available for anyone to purchase at several Disneyland Resort locations, including World of Disney.

All of the 70th Anniversary merch, including additional items that were not part of the pre-sale, will be available when the 70th Anniversary Celebration officially kicks off across Disneyland Resort on May 16.

More Disneyland Resort News: