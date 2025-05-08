New Menu Items Coming to Disneyland Resort Hotels This Summer
Lots of new food and drink options are available starting May 16th.
Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort can expect some delicious new menu items this summer, including new character buffet and menu items.
What's Happening:
- Beginning May 16th, Disneyland will enchant guests with a variety of new and returning culinary delights at Disneyland Resort Hotels.
New Menus at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Grand Californian Great Hall Cart
- Daisy Loaf Cake (New)
- Clarabelle Macarons (New)
- Goofy Crisped Rice Treat (New)
- Pluto Whoopie Pie (New)
- Pretzel Rod Sticks (New)
- Wildflower Honey (New)
GCH Craftsman Bar
- Farmers Market Frittata: Eggs, ham, spinach, house blend cheese, onions, asparagus, roasted vine tomato, lemon hollandaise, and house salad (New) (Also available at GCH Craftsman Grill; available for breakfast only)
- Avocado Toast on Sourdough: Grilled sourdough, avocado, poached eggs, ricotta, chives, crispy garlic, honey, basil, and lemon oil (New) (Available for breakfast only)
- Salmon Salad: Cucumber, avocado, tomato, sweet peppers, farro, charred green onions, shallots, Valbreso feta, champagne vinaigrette, and arugula (New)
- Wagyu Burger: Cilantro-mint chutney, white onion, Grafton smoked cheddar, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and tomato on a brioche bun served with fries (New)
- Sticky Chicken Wings: White rice, gochujang BBQ sauce, pickled cucumber slaw, toasted sesame seeds, and green onions (New)
- Shrimp Ceviche: Marinated shrimp, spicy citrus broth, white onion, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and cilantro served with tortilla chips (New) (Also available at GCH Craftsman Grill)
New Menus at Disneyland Hotel
Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (Mobile order available)
Breakfast:
- Ube-stuffed French Toast: Japanese milk bread, coconut custard, ube diplomat cream, and fresh tropical fruit (New)
- Lomi Salmon Sandwich: Smoked salmon, egg, tomato, and red onion on a croissant served with a pineapple wedge (New)
- Korean-style Breakfast Sandwich: Sliced country ham, fresh tomato slices, and sliced Havarti on egg-coated Japanese milk bread (New)
- Tropical Pancakes: Macadamia nut buttermilk pancakes, passion fruit curd, and toasted coconut
Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (Mobile order available)
Lunch and Dinner:
- Chile-Orange Glazed Chicken Wings: Togarashi aïoli and Fresno chile (New)
- Szechuan Cucumber Salad: Chinese five-spice, fresh garlic and scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and hot oil vinaigrette (Plant-based) (New)
- Coconut Ice Cream (New)
- Passion Fruit Sorbet (New)
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
Food:
- Ube-stuffed French Toast: Japanese milk bread, coconut custard, ube diplomat cream, and fresh tropical fruit (Available for breakfast only) (New)
- Open-Face Lomi Salmon Sandwich: Smoked salmon, egg, tomato, and red onion on a croissant served with a pineapple wedge (Available for breakfast only) (New)
- Korean-style Breakfast Sandwich: Sliced country ham, fresh tomato slices, and sliced Havarti on egg-coated Japanese milk bread (Available for breakfast only) (New)
- Tropical Pancakes: Macadamia nut buttermilk pancakes, passion fruit curd, and toasted coconut (Available for breakfast only)
- Chile-Orange Glazed Chicken Wings: Togarashi aïoli and Fresno chile (Available for lunch and dinner only) (New)
- Szechuan Cucumber Salad: Chinese five-spice, fresh garlic and scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and hot oil vinaigrette (Available for lunch and dinner only) (Plant-based) (New)
Beverages:
- Madre Mia: The Fableist Pinot Noir, The Christian Brothers Brandy, pineapple, orange, lemon and lime juices, and creme de peche (New)
- Summer Swing: Ron Zacapa Centenario Rum, La Marca Prosecco, honey syrup, mint leaves, lemon juice, and bitters (New)
- Sea Water Spritz: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Aperol, falernum, pineapple juice, and passion fruit syrup
- Sparkling Purple Gin: Hendrick’s Gin, Chambord, La Marca Prosecco, and cane sugar syrup garnished with Luxardo Cherries and edible luster dust (New)
- Spiced Vodka Rosé: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, DAOU Rosé, falernum, simple syrup, and lemon juice (New)
- Apple-Bourbon Punch: Crown Royal Regal Apple Whisky, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, apple and lemon juices, and vanilla syrup (New)
- Eternal Inquiry: Neisson Agricole Blanc Rum, Hamilton Demerara Rum, light amber honey, passion fruit syrup, and bitters (New)
- Cucumber Mint Vodka Cooler: Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka, orgeat, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, lime juice, and mint leaves (New)
- Left Coast Brewing Co. Una Mas Amber Ale (New)
- Brewery X Huckleberry Hard Seltzer (New)
- Avissi Prosecco (New)
- Daou Sauvignon Blanc (New)
- The Fableist Chardonnay (New)
Palm Breeze Bar
- Margherita Pizza: Thai basil and Stracciatella mozzarella (New)
- Ahi Tuna Tartare Tian: Sushi rice, ripe avocado, Vietnamese slaw, and shoyu-chile vinaigrette (New)
- Guacamole & Lime-scented Tortilla Chips (New)
- Crisp Falafel Fattoush with Lemon Hummus: Crispy pita, blistered tomato-cucumber, grilled artichoke, and chile-lime seasoning (New)
- Toasted Quinoa & Baby Kale: Persian cucumber, dried cranberry, blueberries, almonds, Meyer Lemon vinaigrette (Plant-based) (New)
- Caesar Salad: House-made croutons, cherry tomatoes, and parmesan (New)
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich: Achiote chicken breast, roasted green chili, pepper jack, caramelized onion, and garlic butter toasted brioche (New)
- Grilled Prime Flat Iron Steak: Charred broccolini, parmesan snow, lemon, and compound herb butter (New)
- Pan-roasted Salmon with farro and Mediterranean vegetables (New)
- Adult Chicken Tenders with french fries (New)
The Coffee House (Mobile order available)
- Chopped Shaker Salad: Romaine, cabbage, cucumber, carrots, edamame, cashew nuts, mint, and miso dressing (New)
- Mediterranean Shaker Salad: Cucumber, tomato, onion, olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, mint, basil, and Mediterranean dressing (New)
- Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich: Butter croissant, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and orange pepper jelly (Available for breakfast only) (New)
- Iced Agave Agua Fresca: Lemonade, agave nectar syrup, and chia seeds (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Iced Sour Mango: Mango purée, chai syrup, lemon juice, and sweet and sour (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Summer Floral Soda: Club soda, hibiscus and grapefruit syrups, and lemon juice (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Iced Yuzu Espresso: Espresso shot, yuzu syrup, and mineral water (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Goofy’s Kitchen (Specialty beverages available for an additional charge)
- Frozen Piña Colada (Non-alcoholic; alcoholic version also available) (New)
- Margarita Flight: Blood orange, habanero lime, and spicy watermelon (New)
- Frozen Premium Margarita: Codigo Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, agave, and lime juice (New)
- Bramble: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord, agave nectar syrup, lime juice, and mint (New)
- Brewery X Huckleberry Hard Seltzer (New)
- Golden State Jamaica Hard Cider (New)
- Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio (New)
- Daou Cabernet Sauvignon (New)
- Heinz Eiel Spatlese Riesling (New)
- Sparkling Cocktail Flight: Strawberry vodka, spicy margarita, passion fruit gin fizz, and sparkling rum with Piper Sonoma Brut (New)
Broken Spell Lounge
- Ahi Tuna Tataki: Aji amarillo ponzu, persillade, and crispy wonton (New)
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail: Tito’s Cocktail Sauce, cornichons, and lemon (New)
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich: Achiote chicken breast, roasted green chile, pepper jack, caramelized onion, and garlic butter toasted brioche (New)
- Forest Mushroom Farro Risotto: Asparagus, chive, and parmigiano reggiano frico (New)
- Fish & Chips: Caviar tartar sauce, and malt vinegar (New)
- Margherita Pizza: Thai basil and Stracciatella mozzarella (New)
- Benevolent Faerie (New)
- Raven’s Wing (New)
New Character Buffet at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- For those seeking a culinary experience with Donald Duck, visit Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- Starting May 16,th you can enjoy Donald’s Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Cafe, a new campfire-style barbecue buffet featuring Donald, Daisy, and their friends in explorer attire.
- This marks the first opportunity to dine with characters during the evening.
Our Must Haves:
- Ube-stuffed French Toast: Japanese milk bread, coconut custard, ube diplomat cream, and fresh tropical fruit
- Margherita Pizza: Thai basil and Stracciatella mozzarella
- Toasted Quinoa & Baby Kale: Persian cucumber, dried cranberry, blueberries, almonds, Meyer Lemon vinaigrette
