Disneyland 70th Anniversary Medallion Added to Sleeping Beauty Castle
The park shared a first look at the medallion installed with less than 10 days to go until the celebration begins.
With less than 10 days to go until the kick off of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration, Sleeping Beauty Castle has begun to be decorated for the occasion.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has shared a first look at the Disneyland 70 medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle, as the Disneyland Resort gets ready for the launch of the 70th Celebration on May 16th.
- The decor for the 70th seems to be taking a simpler approach than what was installed for the resort’s 50th and 60th anniversary celebrations – using only medallions and banners.
- If the concept art holds true, the banners leading up to the Castle will be replaced with new designs celebrating the 70th with a musical motif.
- Elsewhere, construction has begun on a new 50-foot tall sculpture in the Esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- More 70th anniversary decor will greet guests throughout the Disneyland Resort, from the Main Street Train Station and Town Square, to Downtown Disney and beyond. Check out more concept art for what’s to come here.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities kick off in nine days on Friday, May 16th, 2025.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- New Food Items Coming to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Docking Bay 7 and Milk Stand
- Disneyland Celebrates First Responders with Special Cavalcade Following LA Fires
- Disneyland Magic Key Holders Set for Exclusive 70th Anniversary Merchandise Pre-Sale
- Disneyland's New Entry Gates – What You Need to Know
- Spike the Bee Crosses the Pollen-Nation and Appears in New Photo Spot at the Disneyland Hotel
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com