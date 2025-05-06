Disneyland Celebrates First Responders with Special Cavalcade Following LA Fires
The festivities marked the start of Disney’s Heroes Ticket promotion, available now.
Today, May 5th, Disneyland hosted a special visit from first responders to the LA wildfires, including a cavalcade down the park’s parade route.
What’s Happening:
- Disney began a new journey with its commitment to helping Los Angeles rebuild after January’s devastating wildfires.
- In celebration of the commencement of Disneyland’s Heroes Ticket, a free ticket for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other first responders, the park hosted a cavalcade to honor first responders of the natural disaster.
- Marching down Disneyland’s parade route, guests at the resort were able to show their gratitude to those who helped protect Los Angeles during the Eaton and Palisades fires.
- Included on the cavalcade were several first responders that rode atop Disneyland’s Main Street vehicles.
- These include:
- Adan VanGerpen – Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department
- Ian VanGerpen – Los Angeles City Fire Department and US Marine sergeant.
- Joshua Fillinger – Los Angeles Police Department officer.
- Laura Castillo – Los Angeles Police Department officer.
- Chien Yu – Fire engineer for Pasadena Fire. Yu lost his family home in Altadena during the Eaton Fire
- Collin Davis – Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team member.
- Mark McLean – Firefighter, Hazardous Materials Technician, and Emergency Incident Technician for Los Angeles Fire Department. Also worked for the Disneyland Fire Department.
- Larry Chu – Firefighter Paramedic for the Sierra Madre Fire Department and Disneyland Fire Department.
- In addition to the cavalcade, Disney handed out special buttons specifically for the occasion.
- Laughing Place also had a chance to chat with these heroes.
- The Heroes Ticket is available to first responders and one guest, where they can take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth for a day of magic.
- Eligible first responders can use these tickets Mondays through Thursdays between now and August 7th.
- Since the fires, Disney has been strongly committed to helping Los Angeles recover.
- In January, the media giant announced a $15 million commitment for both immediate response and rebuilding efforts in the Los Angeles area.
- In addition, Disney VoluntEARS have hosted donation drives and collection more 200,000 essential items for those in need.
- For those looking for a way to help, Disney is offering a Disney LA Strong t-shirt on Disney Store.
- From now until December 31st, Disney will donate $25 to the American Red Cross with each purchase. You can find the designs here.
