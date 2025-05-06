Disneyland Celebrates First Responders with Special Cavalcade Following LA Fires

The festivities marked the start of Disney’s Heroes Ticket promotion, available now.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

Today, May 5th, Disneyland hosted a special visit from first responders to the LA wildfires, including a cavalcade down the park’s parade route.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney began a new journey with its commitment to helping Los Angeles rebuild after January’s devastating wildfires.
  • In celebration of the commencement of Disneyland’s Heroes Ticket, a free ticket for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other first responders, the park hosted a cavalcade to honor first responders of the natural disaster.
  • Marching down Disneyland’s parade route, guests at the resort were able to show their gratitude to those who helped protect Los Angeles during the Eaton and Palisades fires.
  • Included on the cavalcade were several first responders that rode atop Disneyland’s Main Street vehicles.

  • These include:
    • Adan VanGerpen – Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department
    • Ian VanGerpen – Los Angeles City Fire Department and US Marine sergeant.
    • Joshua Fillinger – Los Angeles Police Department officer.
    • Laura Castillo – Los Angeles Police Department officer.
    • Chien Yu – Fire engineer for Pasadena Fire. Yu lost his family home in Altadena during the Eaton Fire
    • Collin Davis – Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team member.
    • Mark McLean – Firefighter, Hazardous Materials Technician, and Emergency Incident Technician for Los Angeles Fire Department. Also worked for the Disneyland Fire Department.
    • Larry Chu – Firefighter Paramedic for the Sierra Madre Fire Department and Disneyland Fire Department.

  • In addition to the cavalcade, Disney handed out special buttons specifically for the occasion.

  • Laughing Place also had a chance to chat with these heroes.

  • The Heroes Ticket is available to first responders and one guest, where they can take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth for a day of magic.
  • Eligible first responders can use these tickets Mondays through Thursdays between now and August 7th.
  • Since the fires, Disney has been strongly committed to helping Los Angeles recover.
  • In January, the media giant announced a $15 million commitment for both immediate response and rebuilding efforts in the Los Angeles area.
  • In addition, Disney VoluntEARS have hosted donation drives and collection more 200,000 essential items for those in need.
  • For those looking for a way to help, Disney is offering a Disney LA Strong t-shirt on Disney Store.
  • From now until December 31st, Disney will donate $25 to the American Red Cross with each purchase. You can find the designs here.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino