Disneyland Celebrates First Responders with Special Cavalcade Following LA Fires

The Heroes Ticket is available to first responders and one guest, where they can take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth for a day of magic.

Eligible first responders can use these tickets Mondays through Thursdays between now and August 7th.

Since the fires, Disney has been strongly committed to helping Los Angeles recover.

In January, the media giant announced a $15 million commitment for both immediate response and rebuilding efforts in the Los Angeles area.

In addition, Disney VoluntEARS have hosted donation drives and collection more 200,000 essential items for those in need.

For those looking for a way to help, Disney is offering a Disney LA Strong t-shirt on Disney Store.