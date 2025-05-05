Spike the Bee Crosses the Pollen-Nation and Appears in New Photo Spot at Disneyland Resort
The animated character is largely known for his new life as an EPCOT festival symbol.
While largely a symbol of EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival, Spike the Bee has made an appearance at the Disneyland Resort in a new backdrop, perfect for photos!
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort will spot a new photo op featuring a character who has become an unofficial mascot of sorts for spring time at the Disney Parks.
- Spike the Bee anchors the new photo-op’s backdrop, that also features a kite, some fluffy clouds, and a bright blue sky.
- The photo op allows guests to step into a small garden, with painted flats of potted plants and other greenery, giving the photo backdrop a slight layered effect. The backdrop also features the Disneyland Hotel logo.
- Spike the Bee is an animated character who often tormented Donald Duck back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, though he has appeared alongside other major Disney characters of the era. Largely stuck in the animated shorts of that time, Spike the Bee would gain a new life in 2018 when he was featured in EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival. There, he became the host of Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration scavenger hunt activity. As part of that, numerous figures of the character were placed throughout World Showcase, garnering a new status as a symbol of the EPCOT festival.
- Now, he can be seen at the Disneyland Hotel in this fun photo op, perhaps meaning that his popularity is on the rise at both domestic Disney Parks resorts.
- We spotted this photo backdrop over the weekend at the Disneyland Hotel, in a spot that we’ve seen various other seasonal backdrops for photos before. As an example, last Halloween, this location played host to a special Haunted Mansion-themed backdrop.
- The outdoor location on the pathway to the Downtown Disney District close to the Fantasy Tower and pool access, makes it easy to find for all to enjoy.
- If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Hotel for yourself or see all of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com