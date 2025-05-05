Disneyland Magic Key Holders Set for Exclusive 70th Anniversary Merchandise Pre-Sale
All orders will take place through the Disneyland app.
Disneyland Magic Key holders will get an early chance to adorn themselves in 70th specialties.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has shared that Magic Key holders will get their first pick at 70th anniversary merchandise in just a few days.
- On May 9th, select items will be available for presale as the Disneyland Resort gets ready to kick off their 70th anniversary celebration.
- These items will be made available through the Disneyland app’s mobile order service, available to purchase and pick up the same day.
- All pick-ups will take place at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District.
- If the photos attached to the announcement post are anything to go off of, the items available will include the celebratory spirit jersey and Minnie Mouse ear headband in the celebration’s rainbow color scheme.
- The 70th anniversary Mickey ears, Lug bag, and a Magic Key exclusive pin are expected to be a part of the presale as well.
- Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration officially kicks off on May 16th.
More Disneyland News:
- Disneyland's New Entry Gates - What You Need to Know
- Spike the Bee Crosses the Pollen-Nation and Appears in New Photo Spot at Disneyland Resort
- "Andor" Star Diego Luna Celebrates May the Fourth Alongside Fans at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
- Photos: May the Fourth Takes Over Disneyland with New Merchandise Collections
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com