Photos: May the Fourth Takes Over Disneyland with New Merchandise Collections

The items celebrated not only the fandom holiday, but also recent film anniversaries.

May the 4th, the annual Star Wars Day celebration, was on display at Disneyland today with the unveiling of new merchandise collections celebrating everything about the galaxy far, far away.

Fans were lined up at various locations around the park to get their hands on the newest merchandise.

Items ranged from apparel to collectibles, with many items now available on Disney Store’s website. For starters, there was a May the Fourth specific collection for this year’s celebration.

May the Fourth Crew Fleece ($59.99)

May the Fourth Tote ($19.99)

May the Fourth Adult Baseball Hat ($29.99)

May the Fourth Youth Fleece ($44.99)

May the Fourth Adult Fleece ($69.99)

May the Fourth Youth Baseball Hat ($24.99)

May the Fourth Adult T-Shirt ($29.99)

May the Fourth Darth Vader Figure ($129.00)

Elsewhere, fans could check out a new collection dedicated to the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Jacket for Adults ($79.99)

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary ($29.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Youth Tee ($26.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Poster Pullover Crew for Adults ($54.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults ($34.99)

The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Hat ($29.99)

Tauntaun Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars ($29.99)

The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Leia LE Hoth Doll ($149.99)

Yoda Figure – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Bronze – Limited Edition ($129.99)

Revenge of the Sith received some merchandise shout outs as well, highlighting the film’s 20th anniversary (and recent theatrical re-release).

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Baseball Hat ($29.99)

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Adult Crocs ($64.99)

It’s not a celebration at a Disney park without a new collection of concession collectibles.

Also, the variety of collectibles and figurines were at an all-time high, with specialty items available all over Batuu.

May the Fourth Droid 4 Pack – The Book of Boba Fett ($49.99)

Clones of the Republic 212 Helmet ($99.99)

Clones of the Republic 212 2-Pack Action Figure Set ($59.99)

Clones of the Republic 212 Action Figure ($29.99)

Mace Windu Plush ($24.99)

Alongside the figurines were a large selection of special lightsaber hilts for purchase.

For those superfans of Batuu itself, a new all-black Black Spire Outpost Spirit Jersey has been made available as well for $79.99.

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store including:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!