Relive the '90s with the Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein That's *Finally* Available at Disney Store

The actress, designer and fashion guru gives the Original Trilogy a retro '90s makeover for this apparel collection.

Well, folks we’ve reached that special time of the year…no, not Mother’s Day (but that is coming up soon), but the Star Wars-spurred May the 4th be with You better known simply as Star Wars Day. Taking place on May 4th (naturally), this fan-created holiday has become an official celebration in its own right and Disney Store is celebrating with the launch of new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new apparel selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals is the Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein.

"May the Force Be with You" Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Ashley Eckstein - Star Wars

Eckstein is best known to fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano, and she’s also the founder of the fashion brand Her Universe. She has quite the eye for design and has just launched a neon Star Wars Collection that blends the blackness of space with a bold ‘90s-themed color scheme and spray paint effects.

The collection has already debuted at Disneyland

The Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Millennium Falcon and Rebel Alliance Starbird Woven Shirt for Adults by Ashley Eckstein - Star Wars

Star Wars Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Ashley Eckstein

Star Wars Sling Bag by Ashley Eckstein

Darth Vader "Daddy" T-Shirt for Adults by Ashley Eckstein - Star Wars

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!