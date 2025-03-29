Photos: Ashley Eckstein Designed Star Wars Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort

Fans may recognize Eckstein for her voice work as Ahsoka Tano.

Disneyland’s seasonal event Season of the Force has returned for another exciting intergalactic celebration, inviting Star Wars fans to experience limited-time food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. In celebration, actor and fashion designer Ashley Eckstein has launched brand new Star Wars themed products, available now at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort.
  • The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain overlay, meet and greets and more.
  • Arriving alongside the event, Her Universe founder and Ahsoka voice-actress Ashely Eckstein has flexed her fashion skills with a brand new line of Star Wars merchandise.
  • The colorful collection is available now at The Star Trader in Tomorrowland, which features clothing and a crossbody bag.
  • Let’s take a look at the new line!

Princess Leia Cropped Pink T-Shirt

“Daddy" Darth Vader T-Shirt

Neon Star Wars Crossbody/Fanny Pack

Star Wars Spray Paint Long-Sleeve Shirt

May The Force Be With You Spray Paint Crewneck

Millenium Falcon All Over Print Spray Paint Button Up

Star Wars Pink and Black Quarter Length Zip-Up Sweatshirt

  • You’ll find Eckstein’s signature on the back of each of these items, honoring her design work on the collection.

