Up the "Cool" Factor with "The Empire Strikes Back" Hoth Collection at Disney Store

Our favorite ice planet is getting some love this Star Wars Day with an "Echo Base"-ball jersey and accessories

Well, folks we’ve reached that sacred time of the year…no, not the Easter holiday, but the Star Wars-spurred May the 4th be with You better known simply as Star Wars Day. Taking place on May 4th (naturally), this fan-created holiday has become an official celebration in its own right and Disney Store is celebrating with the launch of new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

What’s Happening:

A lot of Star Wars fans find themselves identifying with the Light Side or the Dark Side, but for those who don’t or just want to show their affection for the planets, Disney Store is the place to go!

Ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With Disney Store introducing a variety of new apparel collections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday, and one of the most popular looks is inspired by the planet Hoth.

The Star Wars Hoth Collection blends crisp whites and chilly blues across items like a baseball jersey, Ear Headband, and mini backpack for a style that will definitely up your “cool" factor.

Keeping with the theme of the frozen planet, some elements feature an icy iridescent look, but most of the items boast a wave of blue hues including the AT-AT walkers, cannons, and turret-type gun icons.

The Star Wars Hoth Collection is available now at Disney Store

Hoth Loungefly Mini Backpack - Star Wars

Hoth Ear Headband for Adults - Star Wars

Hoth Echo Base Baseball Jersey for Adults - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

2025 May the 4th Be With You Collection

Legends of Endor

Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein (April 25th)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Collection (May 4th)

Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll LIGHTSABER Set (May 4th)

