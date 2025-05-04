Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Set Brings Dark Energy to Your Star Wars Collection

This May the 4th Be With You, the "Star Wars: Ahsoka" characters join Disney's ever-growing assortment of lightsaber hilts

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including a limited edition lightsaber set featuring the hilts belonging to Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of epic selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Today fans can add to their collection with the Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll lightsaber set.

Skoll and his apprentice Hati caught our attention in Star Wars: Ahsoka when they were serving as mercenaries for Morgan Elsbeth helping to locate an exiled Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Fans can commemorate the duo's story with the lightsaber set featuring both hilts that will "ignite" lightsaber blades (sold separately) and bring the universe to life with light and sound effects.

The hilts are presented in a long box that reads “Master and Apprentice" in Aurebesh and is a display piece in its own right.

The Star Wars Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll lightsaber set is available now at Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store:

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll LIGHTSABER Hilt Set: Star Wars: Ahsoka

Set includes two hilts: Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of Ahsoka on front of case

Push switch on hilts to activate LIGHTSABER noises and illuminate an attachable LIGHTSABER Blade in orange-red, sold separately

Shin Hati hilt: L31.5 x Dia.6cm approx.

Baylan Skoll hilt: L34.5 x W9.5 x D6cm approx.

Case: L86.5 x W12.5 x D12.5cm approx.

Shin Hati hilt requires x3 AAA batteries, included

Baylan Skoll hilt requires x3 AAA batteries, included

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

