Star Wars Day 2025: "The Empire Strikes Back" 45th Anniversary Collection 12am Drop at Disney Store

Yes, we've hit another Star Wars milestone! This series has everything you love about "ESB" and so much more.

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including apparel and collectibles commemorating the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back (the best film in the Skywalker Saga).

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new apparel selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals are items honoring the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure - Star Wars - 10"

Two drops for this collection will occur, one at 12 am PT (that’s 3 am for you Eastern Time Zone folks) followed by the other at 8 am PT (11 am ET). While it’s not clear what exactly will drop when, but fans can look forward to: Apparel (sweatshirts, tees) Pins Collectibles And more

Prices range from $17.99-$79.99

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Poster Pullover Crew for Adults

Star Wars Battle of Hoth Battle Pack - Micro Galaxy Squadron

Darth Vader Pin - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary - Limited Release

Boba Fett Slider Pin - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary - Limited Edition

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars: A New Hope Pullover Crew for Women

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

