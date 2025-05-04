Star Wars Day 2025: "The Empire Strikes Back" 45th Anniversary Collection 8am Drop at Disney Store
Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including apparel and collectibles commemorating the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back (the best film in the Skywalker Saga).
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!
- Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new apparel selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals are items honoring the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Jacket for Adults
- Two drops for this collection were planned for today with the first releasing at 12 am PT (check it out here) and now you’re looking at the additional items that arrived at 8 am PT (11 am ET). This wave of merchandise includes:
- Ear Headband
- Bomber Jacket
- Accessories (Tauntan baseball cap!)
- Ornaments
- Mugs
- Collectibles
- And more
- The Star Wars Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $27.99-$149.99.
Deals at Disney Store:
- Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON. Available while supplies last
- Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults
Yoda Figure – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Bronze – Limited Edition
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary MagicBand+
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Mug
Tauntaun Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars
More Star Wars Day Merchandise:
If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:
- 2025 May the 4th Be With You Collection (Available Now)
- Legends of Endor (Available Now)
- Hoth Collection (Available Now)
- Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein (Available Now)
- Her Universe Collection (May 4th 8 am PT)
- Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll LIGHTSABER Set (May 4th)
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!