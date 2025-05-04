Star Wars Day 2025: "The Empire Strikes Back" 45th Anniversary Collection 8am Drop at Disney Store

You haven't missed out on the chance to get your hands on everything "ESB." This groping includes the super fun Tauntan cap!

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including apparel and collectibles commemorating the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back (the best film in the Skywalker Saga).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new apparel selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals are items honoring the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Jacket for Adults

Two drops for this collection were planned for today with the first releasing at 12 am PT ( check it out here Ear Headband Bomber Jacket Accessories (Tauntan baseball cap!) Ornaments Mugs Collectibles And more

The Star Wars Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary collection is available now at Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store:

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults

Yoda Figure – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Bronze – Limited Edition

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary MagicBand+

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Mug

Tauntaun Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!