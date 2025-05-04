Star Wars Day 2025: Her Universe Brings Apparel Collection to Disney Store Featuring Original Trilogy Characters

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

What’s Happening:

Whether you firmly align with the Light Side or Dark Side or find yourself drawn to another class that best fits your personality everything that you love about the franchise can be celebrated at Disney Store!

In honor of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new apparel selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals is a Star Wars Collection from Her Universe.

Just last week, Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein took the spotlight at Disney Store

Her Universe is turning their attention to the Skywalker Saga with a focus on character styles from the Original Trilogy. Some apparel features hand-drawn images akin to what one might doodle in a notebook. It’s still classy and totally adorable.

The Star Wars Collection by Her Universe is available now at Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store:

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

