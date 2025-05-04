PANDORA Jewelry Brings Galactic Glam to Disney Store with Star Wars-Inspired Charms

Add some "charm" to your jewelry collection with these out of this world looks!

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including bracelet charms from frequent Disney collaborator, PANDORA.

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of stunning selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals guests will find PANDORA jewelry charms and bracelets.

R2-D2 Clip Charm by Pandora - Star Wars

Bring some nerdy glam to your everyday look with designs featuring R2-D2 (the best droid ever) and Imperial AT-AT walkers.

These charms are great for mixing and matching with other Disney favorites and will pair perfectly with the PANDORA’s signature snake chain bracelet (all items sold separately.)

Star Wars PANDORA jewelry is available now at Disney Store

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Millennium Falcon Dangle Charm by Pandora - Star Wars

AT-AT Dangle Charm by Pandora

Jedi and Rebel Alliance Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora - Star Wars - Disney Parks

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

