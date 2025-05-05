"Andor" Star Diego Luna Celebrates May the Fourth Alongside Fans at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
The surprise even featured a special projection show on Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Guests celebrating all things Star Wars at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite last night, May 4th, were treated to an extra special “May the Fourth" surprise when Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna, showed up at the park.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate May the 4th, Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), star of the acclaimed Disney+ series Andor, surprised fans during a special cavalcade up Main Street, U.S.A., at the Disneyland Resort.
- The appearance happened during the separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.
- The cavalcade featured Stormtroopers and imperial officers from the 501st Legion, as well as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bounding as beloved Star Wars droids, R2-D2 and BB-8, respectively.
- Luna addressed the excited fans in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, reminiscing on his time as part of the Star Wars universe and highlighting the incredible reach of the franchise as well as the remarkable fans before attendees were treated to a special projection show entitled, “Welcome to the Rebellion," during which Sleeping Beauty Castle transformed into famous backdrops from across the galaxy.
- Beloved scenes and music from the Star Wars franchise came to life through projection mapping and lighting effects, transporting guests to a galaxy far, far away.
- Within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, fans can embark on their own Star Wars adventure, and During Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, guests were able to extend their fandom with special entertainment, merchandise, food and beverage, as well as rarely seen characters, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.
- The entire library of the Star Wars universe is available to stream exclusively on Disney+, which is also where you can find the final season of Andor. The season unfolds over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each, with a new chapter debuting each week.
