New Food Items Coming to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Milk Stand
Three new items will be available right after Season of the Force concludes at Disneyland Resort.
New food items are coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland soon at two different locations.
What’s Happening:
- On the Disneyland website, two different eateries in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have revealed upcoming menu items, all of which debut on May 12.
- Notably, May 12 is the day after Season of the Force concludes, along with its many limited time food items, but now we know there will be some new food additions for guests to try right on the heels of that event.
- There are two different new items on the menu at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo. They include:
- The entrée Surabat Noodles with Crispy Marinated Eopie - Lo Mein Noodles, Bok Choy, Ground Pork, Togarashi Pork Rinds
- The desert item Zeltros Mousse - Vanilla Bean Mousse, Strawberry Crème, Strawberry Crunch Crust, Banana Soil, Chocolate Caviar
- Then, over at the Milk Stand is one new item:
- Green Milk with Red Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs - Green Milk with Pineapple, topped with Cherry-flavored Popping Spheres
- Check out our episode of Laughing Place On Location focused on Season of the Force to see more of the Star Wars-based offerings available at Disneyland through May 11th.
More on Star Wars:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com