Relive the Action of “The Empire Strikes Back” with Miss Piggy

“They try to tell Mark Hamill it's a trap, but noooo he has to be a hero.”
In celebration of Star Wars Day, The Muppets’ Miss Piggy provided a comedic breakdown of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, Star Wars fans were treated to a plethora of May the 4th festivities celebrating the icon sci-fi franchise.
  • The Muppets joined in on the fun on Facebook with a hilarious clip of Miss Piggy recapping Star Wars most iconic film.
  • Titled “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back As Told by Miss Piggy," the approximately 2 and half minute clip sees the puppet diva take center stage, as always, to break down the plot of the film.
  • With zingers like “Mark Hamil flies off to meet some Jedi guy. He looks kind of like a green chihuahua in a burlap sack" and an unenthusiastic “pew pew pew," Miss Piggy’s iconic pretension adds a new layer of entertainment to Episode 7.

