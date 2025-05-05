Relive the Action of “The Empire Strikes Back” with Miss Piggy
“They try to tell Mark Hamill it's a trap, but noooo he has to be a hero.”
In celebration of Star Wars Day, The Muppets’ Miss Piggy provided a comedic breakdown of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, Star Wars fans were treated to a plethora of May the 4th festivities celebrating the icon sci-fi franchise.
- The Muppets joined in on the fun on Facebook with a hilarious clip of Miss Piggy recapping Star Wars most iconic film.
- Titled “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back As Told by Miss Piggy," the approximately 2 and half minute clip sees the puppet diva take center stage, as always, to break down the plot of the film.
- With zingers like “Mark Hamil flies off to meet some Jedi guy. He looks kind of like a green chihuahua in a burlap sack" and an unenthusiastic “pew pew pew," Miss Piggy’s iconic pretension adds a new layer of entertainment to Episode 7.
- While the May the 4th festivities may be over for 2025, there is never a bad time to enjoy Star Wars.
- Right now, Star Wars fans can check out the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, jump into action in Fortnite: Galactic Battle, or catch the last week of Disneyland’s Season of the Force.
Read More Star Wars: