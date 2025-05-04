Photos: Multiple New Star Wars Merchandise Collections Drop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Star Wars Day

From this year’s May the 4th Be With You collection, to collections celebrating the anniversaries of “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Revenge of the Sith,” there’s plenty to keep fans spending.

Star Wars fans are truly living on this Star Wars Day, as Walt Disney World has released a variety of new merchandise collections celebrating May the 4th Be With You. Let’s take a look at all of the collections released, with links for you to purchase from Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Geonosis Mug by Starbucks – Discovery Series – Star Wars ($24.99)

Tatooine Mug by Starbucks – Discovery Series – Star Wars ($24.99)

Kashyyyk Mug by Starbucks – Discovery Series – Star Wars ($24.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults ($34.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Poster Pullover Crew for Adults ($54.99)

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary ($29.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Jacket for Adults ($79.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Youth Tee ($26.99)

The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Hat ($29.99)

Tauntaun Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars ($29.99)



Wampa Plush ($34.99)

Darth Vader Pin - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary - Limited Release ($17.99)

Boba Fett Pin - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary - Limited Edition ($19.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary MagicBand+ ($54.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Ornament ($26.99)

The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Leia LE Hoth Doll ($149.99)

Yoda Figure – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – Bronze – Limited Edition ($129.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Mug ($27.99)

“Revenge of the Sith" 20th Anniversary Collection

Ahead of its Disney Store debut on Tuesday for Revenge of the Sixth Day, the Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary collection is already available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Adult Tee ($34.99)

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Adult Crocs ($64.99)

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Baseball Hat ($29.99)

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Mug ($16.99)

Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Pin

These items were available exclusively at the Stage 1 Company Store along Grand Avenue, via a Virtual Queue.

May the Fourth Darth Vader Figure ($129.00)

May the Fourth Youth Fleece ($44.99)

May the Fourth Adult Fleece ($69.99)

May the Fourth Crew Fleece ($59.99)

May the Fourth Adult Baseball Hat ($29.99)

May the Fourth Youth Baseball Hat ($24.99)

May the Fourth Youth Graphic Apparel Tee ($26.99)

May the Fourth Tote ($19.99)

May the Fourth 2025 Posters

Deluxe Print ($44.99) and Post Card ($6.99) – Purchases limited to two (2) per item per Guest.

Mouse Droid ($99.99)

May the Fourth Limited Release Luke/Vader Trading Pin ($19.99)

May the Fourth Limited Release Pin Trading Mystery Set ($34.99)

May the Fourth Limited Edition Jumbo Pin Trading ($39.99)

Clones of the Republic 212 2-Pack Action Figure Set ($59.99)

Clones of the Republic 212 Action Figure ($29.99)

Clones of the Republic 212 Helmet ($99.99)

May the Fourth Droid 4 Pack – The Book of Boba Fett ($49.99)

Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Mace Windu Plush ($24.99)

First Order Probe Droid ($99.99)

The Rest

An exclusive new Star Wars x PANDORA charm featuring Princess Leia and R2-D2 is now available.

Popcorn carts around Disney’s Hollywood Studios have new Death Star and Stormtrooper helmet buckets.

