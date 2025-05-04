Star Wars Day 2025: Starbucks Been There Mugs Visit the Prequel Trilogy with Three Iconic Destinations

Dream of spending time on Tatooine, Geonosis, or Kashyyyk as you enjoy your favorite hot beverage!

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including the return of the fan-favorite Starbucks “Been There" mug series boasting some Prequel Trilogy locales.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

It doesn’t matter if you align yourself with the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits your personality, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new collections is the latest wave in the Starbucks “Been There" mugs series (finally!) and this time we’re jumping to the start of the timeline.

The Prequel Trilogy is taking its turn in the spotlight on these classic, collectible mugs with destinations including: Tatooine ( Phantom Menance ) Geonosis ( Attack of the Clones ) Kashyyyk ( Revenge of the Sith ) Ornament set

As always, each mug has a white background and is decorated with colorful images of landmarks and characters important to the planet. The inside of the mugs feature a solid color that’s subtly connected to the famed destination.

Deals at Disney Store:

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Tatooine

The place where everything begins for young Anakin Skywalker who will play a vital role in the galaxy. The boyish Anakin is featured on this mug along with Jawas, Watto, the Cantina Band, a large Sandcralwer, and more!

Tatooine Mug by Starbucks® – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Geonosis

The desert planet spells some serious trouble for our crew as they wind up in an assembly line of battle droids, and fight for their lives in a deadly arena! Jango Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the aforementioned droids, and a lightsaber-wielding Master Yoda all grace this mug.

Geonosis Mug by Starbucks® – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Kashyyyk

We finally get to the home planet of Wookiees and it has the weirdest name of all! The tall, slightly menacing creatures lend aid to the Republic and we love them for being allies. Tarfful the Wookiee commander is featured here as well as a Scout Trooper, the tree huts where the Wookiees live, plus the planet’s large flying creatures.

Kashyyyk Mug by Starbucks® – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Tatooine, Kashyyyk and Geonosis Starbucks® Mug Ornament Set – Discovery Series – Star Wars

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!