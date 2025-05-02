Fortnite: Galatic Battle is Here - Check Out All the Details of the Game's Biggest Star Wars Collaboration Ever

Fortnite’s biggest Star Wars collaboration is here! Let’s take a look at the new mini season Fortnite: Galactic Battle.

Starting today, May 2nd, Fortnite is heading to a galaxy far far away for their new mini season Galactic Battle. The first mini season in Chapter 6, Fortnite has kicked off its largest collaboration with Star Wars yet. Last season, fans saw hints of what was to come for this season, as a Death Star loomed in the sky as Galactic Battle drew near. Now, with the Galactic Empire invading Fortnite’s Battle Royale island, kicking off a month of intergalactic action. The out-of-this-world event brings in new locations, weapons, characters, and a storyline created to immerse players into the unforgettable Star Wars universe. Let’s take a look at all the freshly introduced Star Wars content.

New Locations

First Order Base

This new point of interest (POI) is located on the northeastern corner of the island, replacing the mountain. This is a great place to find the new TIE Fights you can fly around the map.

Outpost Enclave

Filled with smugglers, the desert village has taken over the southeastern corner of the map. Players will also find a sandcrawler close by.

Resistance Base

On the northwest corner of the map, you’ll find the overgrown resistance base, complete with useful items and X-Wings.

Vader Samurai’s Solitude

Found in the southwest corner of the island, Darth Vader Samurai and his stormtroopers await.

Full Map

Weapons

Of course, a new season wouldn’t be complete without new weapons. In a Star Wars themed season, this means the return of lightsabers and Force abilities as well as a list of blasters. To pick up a lightsaber players will need to complete certain tasks to unlock them in each round.

Blue Lightsaber with Force Push – Found by training with Rey Holograms.

Red Lightsaber with Force Lightning – Found by training with Emperor Palpatine Holograms.

Red Lightsaber with Force Saber Throw – Found by defeating Darth Vader Samurai.

Force abilities are only available when the lightsaber is equipped.

A list of blasters is also available, which can be found throughout the island map. Be careful though, these overheat quickly so don’t get trigger happy.

DL-44 Blaster Pistol

CR-2 Blaster

ACP Scatter Blaster

BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster

DLT-19 Blaster Rifle

IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle

A280-CFE Blaster Rifle

DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle (unvaulted)

E-11 Blaster (unvaulted)

F-11 Blaster (unvaulted)

If you are looking to recreate an iconic Star Wars explosion, toss a Thermal Imploder to really deal some damage.

New Vehicles

I know I mentioned them earlier, but the TIE Fighters and X-Wings are just for decoration! That battle takes flight this season so keep your eyes and ears open for incoming enemies.

Imperial TIE Fighter

X-Wing

Mythic Boss Fights

Darth Vader Samurai

Fans may recognize this Darth Vader variant from a skin released back in December. Now in game as a non-playable character, players can take on the character for a chance at getting ahold of the Sith Apprentice lightsaber. While Darth Vader Samurai is hard enough to take down, players will have to dodge attacks from Stormtrooper Samurai. Don’t be afraid to use a TIE Fighter or X-Wing to take him down. Vader can be found at Vader’s Samurai Solitude.

Captain Phasma

For those brave enough to break into the First Order Base, prepare to face Captain Phasma. Stormtroopers will also try to take you down as Phasma throws Thermal Imploder grenades and attacks you with her F-11D Blaster Rifle. If you are strong enough to take her down, you’ll receive the Mythic blaster rifle as well as Phasma’s Blaster Medallion. The medallion will grant players shorter cooldown periods for all blasters.

More Character Encounters and Events

Throughout the season, even more characters will join in on the epic adventures of Fortnite: Galactic Battle. Starting on May 8th, Luke, Leia, and Han will arrive to help assist in the fight against The Empire.

Also arriving on May 8th, hologram Mace Windu will begin spawning throughout the island. Players who encounter the hologram can train with the Jedi to earn his Purple Lightsaber equipped with Force Pull. Darth Maul holograms will also start appearing, which will grant players Red Lightsabers with Force Throw.

On May 18th, another OG Star Wars icon will arrive with Chewbacca. Arriving with him is the Wookie Bowcaster. The day will also mark the debut of the CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster.

As the battle ramps up even more, Mandalorians will arrive on May 22. If you are looking for a little extra help in battle, Heavy, Scout, Supple, and Medic Mandalorians will be available for hire. The game is also unvaulting the Mandalorian Jetpack, making aerial combat even more intense. Mandalorian weapons, including the Amban Sniper Rifle and new dual-wield WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols will also hit the game.

At the end of May, a new once-a-match encounter will occur with a portal appearing to take players up to one of the Empire’s most intimidating weapons. The Star Destroyer portal will take one player per-match up to the ship’s turbolaser, where those lucky enough to reach it can attack from above. This is set to debut on May 29th.

On June 7th, the final day of Fortnite: Galactic Battle, there will be a final showdown as players come together to defeat Emperor Palpatine. The live, in-game is top-secret right now, but it’s sure to be an epic finale.

Star Wars Battle Pass

Players will be able to purchase an exclusive Battle Pass for the season, which will include some incredible items.

While the rewards are Star Wars themed, there is some Fortnite flair added to some of the items. Outfits for this season include:

Apprentice Evie

Poe Dameron

Wookiee Team Leader

Emperor Palpatine

Unlocking the Battle Pass also awards players any additional special passes throughout the season. For Fortnite: Galactic Battle, General Grievous will be unlockable later in May.

In-Game Releases

Starting today, fans will also be able to check out exciting in-game store releases celebrating Star Wars. For those looking to traverse the map in style, the new Star Wars + Porsche 911 GT3 RS Bundle will allow fans to race across the map with Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Captain Phasma wraps. It officially releases on May 2nd at 5PM Pacific.

For those looking to accessorize their costumes, the Star Wars Crocs will be releasing at the same time.

New and returning items will also arrive throughout the season, including Darth Jar Jar, Mace Windu, a customizable Mandalorian and more.

Fortnite: Galactic Battle runs now through June 7th.

