Star Wars Welcomes a Galactic Boogeyman Via A New Comic Series

The new limited series continues the "Tales of" anthologies.

Star Wars is welcoming the boogeyman into their universe, in a manner of speaking.



What’s Happening:

Fangoria has shared

Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands will be a three-issue run that highlights The Nightlander, a horrifying figure that will go up against three generations of Star Wars characters.

This Halloween special will be written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Robert Hack for issues one through three, respectively.

Throughout the three issues, The Nightlander will seek to “possess a powerful, living host and bring despair to the galaxy."

The issues will feature Padawan Anakin Skywalker, Luke, Leie, Rey, and Finn all working to put a stop to this villainous entity.

Scott returns to the world of Star Wars horror, previously writing Tales from Vader’s Castle and Tales From the Rancor’s Pit .

and . The first issue of Tales from the Nightlands will debut on September 3rd.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Cavan Scott: “Since 2018, I’ve ventured into Vader’s Castle, braved the Rancor Pit, and even set foot on the Death Star, but nothing prepared me for the Nightlands! It’s a true honour to introduce a brand-new spooky holiday to the galaxy far, far away. After all, why should Life Day have all the fun? Star Wars deserves a spooky season too! This time, we’re telling three chilling tales that span the entire Skywalker Saga—prequels, original trilogy, and sequels. It’s been an absolute joy to revisit Obi-Wan, Anakin, Luke, Leia, Rey, and Finn… and throw them headfirst into living nightmares. And beware the Nightlander. She’s beautiful, terrifying…. and coming right for you!"

