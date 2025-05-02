Star Wars Welcomes a Galactic Boogeyman Via A New Comic Series
The new limited series continues the "Tales of" anthologies.
Star Wars is welcoming the boogeyman into their universe, in a manner of speaking.
What’s Happening:
- Fangoria has shared a look at the newest Star Wars comics series coming from Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing.
- Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands will be a three-issue run that highlights The Nightlander, a horrifying figure that will go up against three generations of Star Wars characters.
- This Halloween special will be written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Robert Hack for issues one through three, respectively.
- Throughout the three issues, The Nightlander will seek to “possess a powerful, living host and bring despair to the galaxy."
- The issues will feature Padawan Anakin Skywalker, Luke, Leie, Rey, and Finn all working to put a stop to this villainous entity.
- Scott returns to the world of Star Wars horror, previously writing Tales from Vader’s Castle and Tales From the Rancor’s Pit.
- The first issue of Tales from the Nightlands will debut on September 3rd.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Cavan Scott: “Since 2018, I’ve ventured into Vader’s Castle, braved the Rancor Pit, and even set foot on the Death Star, but nothing prepared me for the Nightlands! It’s a true honour to introduce a brand-new spooky holiday to the galaxy far, far away. After all, why should Life Day have all the fun? Star Wars deserves a spooky season too! This time, we’re telling three chilling tales that span the entire Skywalker Saga—prequels, original trilogy, and sequels. It’s been an absolute joy to revisit Obi-Wan, Anakin, Luke, Leia, Rey, and Finn… and throw them headfirst into living nightmares. And beware the Nightlander. She’s beautiful, terrifying…. and coming right for you!"
