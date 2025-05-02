Dr. Squatch Unveils New "The Mandalorian" Inspired Bar Soaps

Check out the new all natural soaps inspired by Mando and Grogu.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Star Wars fans looking to smell nice and fresh for their next adventure can now grab new The Madalorian themed products from Dr. Squatch.

What’s Happening:

  • Popular hygiene product brand Dr. Squatch has teamed up with LucasFilm to unveil new The Mandalorian themed soaps.
  • The two bar soaps are inspired by the series iconic duo The Mandalorian and Grogu.
  • Both are made from all natural ingredients, including sand for exfoliation, chamomile extract, and coconut oil.
  • Titled This is The Wash, Mando’s soap scent combines fresh scents with earthy notes to create a masculine aroma.

  • Zen Cleanse, inspired by Grogu, features a softer, less musky scent to This is The Wash. Infused with lavender and tea tree oil, Zen Cleanse will have you feeling like precious cargo.

  • Available in a special bundle, The Mandalorian 4-Pack + Soap Saver offers two of each bar soap as well as an exclusive Star Wars-theme soap saver tray.
  • The bundle runs for $31.20 and you can grab it at Dr. Squatch’s website here.

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber