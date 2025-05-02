Dr. Squatch Unveils New "The Mandalorian" Inspired Bar Soaps

Check out the new all natural soaps inspired by Mando and Grogu.

Star Wars fans looking to smell nice and fresh for their next adventure can now grab new The Madalorian themed products from Dr. Squatch.

What’s Happening:

Popular hygiene product brand Dr. Squatch The Mandalorian themed soaps.

themed soaps. The two bar soaps are inspired by the series iconic duo The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Both are made from all natural ingredients, including sand for exfoliation, chamomile extract, and coconut oil.

Titled This is The Wash, Mando’s soap scent combines fresh scents with earthy notes to create a masculine aroma.

Zen Cleanse, inspired by Grogu, features a softer, less musky scent to This is The Wash. Infused with lavender and tea tree oil, Zen Cleanse will have you feeling like precious cargo.

Available in a special bundle, The Mandalorian 4-Pack + Soap Saver offers two of each bar soap as well as an exclusive Star Wars-theme soap saver tray.

4-Pack + Soap Saver offers two of each bar soap as well as an exclusive Star Wars-theme soap saver tray. The bundle runs for $31.20 and you can grab it at Dr. Squatch’s website here

