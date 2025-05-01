Special Hasbro Pulse Fanstream Event Will Announce Updates On The Black Series and The Vintage Collection
Takes place just before all the May the 4th celebrations begin!
Celebrate Star Wars Day early with a special Fanstream event on May 2. Tune in to the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel for exciting reveals and updates.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars collectors get ready for May 2. Join in at 11:00 AM ET for a special Star Wars Fanstream, designed to launch your May the 4th celebrations.
- The Hasbro Star Wars team will be broadcasting live on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, where they will reveal a variety of thrilling new updates and announcements for both Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.
- Don’t miss out on this exciting event.
