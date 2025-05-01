Countdown to Star Wars Day: Franchise-Spanning LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops

Test your building skills and grow your Star Wars collection at the same time with awesome sets from LEGO

The big week is finally here! The Star Wars-spurred May the 4th Be With You better known simply as Star Wars Day is fast approaching and Disney Store is getting ready for the big event with an exciting lineup of Daily Cargo Drops. Fans can grow their collection or gift something amazing to a friend with new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Whether you find yourself drawn to the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class from the Star Wars universe, you can share your fandom at home or out and about with awesome merchandise from Disney Store.

Ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday.

From April 27-May 4th Disney Store will unveil surprise items as part of their Daily Cargo Drops.

LEGO Star Wars Logo 75407

Today’s reveal is a wave of LEGO collectibles for fans of all ages. Whether you’re looking for the simple “Star Wars" logo in brick form or want to get detailed with the Astromech droid Chopper, you can’t go wrong with these awesome sets.

LEGO Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid 75416 - Star Wars: Ahsoka

New Star Wars items are arriving daily at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

LEGO Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle 75406 - Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LEGO Jango Fett's Starship 75409 - Star Wars: Attack of the Clones - Ultimate Collector Series

LEGO Rebel U-Wing Starfighter 75399 - Star Wars: Andor

LEGO Kylo Ren Helmet 75415 - Star Wars: The Force Awakens

