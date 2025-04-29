Countdown to Star Wars Day: "May the Force Be With You" Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops

Show your love for the galaxy far, far away with this oversized top that features *that* iconic phrase.

The big week is finally here! The Star Wars-spurred May the 4th Be With You better known simply as Star Wars Day is fast approaching and Disney Store is getting ready for the big event with an exciting lineup of Daily Cargo Drops. Fans can grow their collection or gift something amazing to a friend with new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you find yourself drawn to the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class from the Star Wars universe, you can share your fandom at home or out and about with awesome merchandise from Disney Store.

Ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday.

From April 27-May 4th Disney Store will unveil surprise items as part of their Daily Cargo Drops.

Today’s reveal is the Star Wars ''May the Force Be with You'' Spirit Jersey for Adults

New Star Wars items are arriving daily at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars "May the Force Be with You" Spirit Jersey for Adults - $79.99

Puffy ink Star Wars logo on chest

Puffy ink ''May the Force Be with You'' across back shoulders

Allover galaxy print

Heavyweight knit fabric

Dropped shoulders

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton

Daily Cargo Drops:

Did you miss a day? No worries, here are links to each post featuring the previously revealed items so you can catch up on all the awesome debuts as we count down to Star Wars Day!

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these items, there’s more to discover at Disney Store in celebration of May the 4th Be With You! Check out the recent arrivals and get excited for the collections coming soon such as:

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page featuring the latest news, reviews, merchandise, and more. May the Force Be With You!