Countdown to Star Wars Day: Darth Vader Primalux Costume Arrives at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops

Cosplayers rejoice! This full costume includes everything you need to transform into Darth Vader and even comes with its own rolling travel case!

The big week is finally here! The Star Wars-spurred May the 4th Be With You better known simply as Star Wars Day is fast approaching and Disney Store is getting ready for the big event with an exciting lineup of Daily Cargo Drops. Fans can grow their collection or gift something amazing to a friend with new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

What’s Happening:

Whether you find yourself drawn to the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class from the Star Wars universe, you can share your fandom at home or out and about with awesome merchandise from Disney Store.

Ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday.

From April 27-May 4th Disney Store will unveil surprise items as part of their Daily Cargo Drops.

Today’s reveal is Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume for Adults by Jazwares

The deluxe offering comes with a hefty price of $1,299.00 although this includes all ements of the costume, comes packaged in a rolling case with handle, and can also be used as display piece when not being worn.

New Star Wars items are arriving daily at Disney Store

Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume for Adults by Jazwares - Star Wars - $1,299.00

Complete costume features bodysuit and tunic, shoulder, waist and shin armor, cape with chain, gloves, belt, chest box and helmet

Made with numerous fabric textures and high quality plastics to mimic the theatrical inspiration

Zipper, hook and self-stick fabric closures

Adjustable belts and straps

Includes light-up belt and chest box which plays Vader's infamous breathing sounds

Packed in a hard storage and travel case with wheels, zip lock closure and retractable handle

Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume doubles as a display piece. Pair it with a mannequin (not included) and watch it take command of your display room!

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these items, there’s more to discover at Disney Store in celebration of May the 4th Be With You! Check out the recent arrivals and get excited for the collections coming soon such as:

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page featuring the latest news, reviews, merchandise, and more. May the Force Be With You!