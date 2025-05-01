Disney Dreamlight Valley Joins In On May the 4th Festivities

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Apple Arcade.

Star Wars fans around the globe are preparing to celebrate May the 4th. There are a variety of ways to celebrate in numerous locations and ways, including within the video game Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of Star Wars and Disney Dreamlight Valley can enjoy a special celebration for May the 4th, featuring Star Wars-themed items available in the Premium Shop until May 14.
  • Among the offerings are a lightsaber hand accessory that unlocks unique poses in photo mode, as well as the adventurous R2-D2 companion according to Disney Parks Blog.
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley is accessible on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Apple Arcade.

More On May the 4th:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy