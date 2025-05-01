Disney Dreamlight Valley Joins In On May the 4th Festivities

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Apple Arcade.

Star Wars fans around the globe are preparing to celebrate May the 4th. There are a variety of ways to celebrate in numerous locations and ways, including within the video game Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fans of Star Wars and Disney Dreamlight Valley can enjoy a special celebration for May the 4th, featuring Star Wars-themed items available in the Premium Shop until May 14.

Among the offerings are a lightsaber hand accessory that unlocks unique poses in photo mode, as well as the adventurous R2-D2 companion according to Disney Parks Blog

Disney Dreamlight Valley is accessible on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Apple Arcade.

New Premium Shop content arrives this season from a galaxy far, far away.



Collect these iconic ensembles, a Naboo Villa Bundle, Anakin's Lightsaber, and even an R2-D2 Companion! pic.twitter.com/ZgRfKrnilD — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 30, 2025

