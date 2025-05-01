Disney Dreamlight Valley Joins In On May the 4th Festivities
Star Wars fans around the globe are preparing to celebrate May the 4th. There are a variety of ways to celebrate in numerous locations and ways, including within the video game Disney Dreamlight Valley.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Star Wars and Disney Dreamlight Valley can enjoy a special celebration for May the 4th, featuring Star Wars-themed items available in the Premium Shop until May 14.
- Among the offerings are a lightsaber hand accessory that unlocks unique poses in photo mode, as well as the adventurous R2-D2 companion according to Disney Parks Blog.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is accessible on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Apple Arcade.
