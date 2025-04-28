LEGO Make-and-Take Activity Headed to Walt Disney World and Disneyland for Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you!

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disneyland and Walt Disney World will host an adorable pop-up activity, highlighting The Mandalorian’s Grogu.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

In partnership with LEGO Store, Disney Springs and Downtown Disney will host a free make-and-take activity.

The activity will invite guests to build a complimentary Grogu figure in a hover pram.

Guests visiting Disney Springs will be able to enjoy Star Wars related trivia in addition to the pop-up.

For those visiting Downtown Disney, a pop-up retail display and interactive LEGO mural will also be available to enjoy. The retail pop-up is set to feature newly released LEGO building sets.

The limited-time offerings will be available from May 2nd to May 4th from 10AM to 7PM local time.

