Disneyland Paris Gets in On Star Wars Day Fun with Special Character Encounters and More

The special offerings also include the Paris debut of the popular BDX Droids

May 4th is a big day for Star Wars fans everywhere, and Disneyland Paris is no exception as they have announced a slate of fun stemming from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

May 4th, an annual fan holiday to celebrate the love for all things Star Wars, is also being celebrated at Disneyland Paris.

Guests visiting the park will get to experience new galactic food and merchandise, as well as unforgettable entertainment and returning Star Wars favorites.

From May 4th to May 24th, guests can master the art of lightsaber wielding during a new walk-up interactive experience in Discoveryland. Recommended for children under 10, the next experience will reveal the ways of the Force, thanks to the knowledge of the Saja. On May 4th, 2025, the playful BDX Droids will premiere at Disneyland Paris. With their adorable personalities and fun interactions with guests, the BDX Droids have already become a fan-favorite at Disneyland Park in California and are making their way around the world. It will be possible for guests to meet the BDX Droids in Discoveryland from May 4th and for the following three weeks.

Kyle Laughlin, SVP of Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development: “Technology is just the tool — we use it in service of story and emotion. Beyond the tech, what really sets [The BDX Droids] apart is that spark of personality - they’re full of life, and they make people smile. That’s what we’re really after: emotional connection through technology."