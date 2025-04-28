Oriental Land Co. Teases Future "Theme Park Area Redesigns" at Tokyo Disney Resort

Its a feast for those who love to play "what could that be?!"

Oriental Land Co. has shared a document outlining their long-term management strategy well into 2035, and in it, one can find two pieces of concept art that reveal major overhauls to two of their theme park areas at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

Oriental Land Co. (OLC) has released their long-term management strategy for the Tokyo Disney Resort and beyond (cruises!) into 2035.

In the document, which can be found here

The art, which appears on the timeline beyond 2029, and possibly beyond the 50th anniversary of the Tokyo Disney Resort in 2033, shows off radical redesigns of both Port Discovery at DisneySea, and Adventureland at Tokyo Disneyland.

In the art that shows off Port Discovery at Tokyo DisneySea, you can see that the Nemo and Friends SeaRider is at the top of the art, but the Aquatopia attraction is no longer present, instead featuring a victorian-era street with a massive show building covered by clouds.

The art, featured at the top of the page, can be compared to our Google Earth screenshot below, showing that it is very clearly the spot of land that Aquatopia now sits on.

Presenting a skyline that is drastically different, new art for Tokyo Disneyland presents almost a complete redesign of Adventureland, with new mountains taking over the skyline.

Toward the top of the map, dead center, is what appears to be Paradise Falls from the classic Pixar Animation Studios film, Up. To the right of that, is another mountain peak. At first glance, we thought this was Neverland from the new Fantasy Springs.

Again using Google Earth, we were able to compare the land as it sits today, showing that Adventureland is set for a re-do that will see a lot of the land altered in some way. Interestingly, based on our aerial look, the area for the Jungle Cruise

The concept art teases embedded in this document are part of a plan that extends to 2035. Therefore, these can change and are in no way an official announcement at this time.

Without any other verbiage or descriptions, as they appear in the document, they could be taken as "things that CAN happen," in a similar vein to the DisneylandForward project in Anaheim. This project was a large rezoning effort to get areas of the Disneyland Resort