Anaheim City Council Votes Unanimously in Favor of DisneylandForward Plan

Following a long night of lengthy public comments both in support of and against the proposal, the Anaheim City Council tonight voted to approve the DisneylandForward project.

What’s Happening:

DisneylandForward is a multiyear public planning effort to update the Disneyland Resort

The council voted unanimously in favor of the plan.

However, this vote does not equal an actual final approval, as there is still one more vote that will take place at the Council’s next meeting on May 7th.

If that vote proves successful, the proposal requires another 30 days for the changes to take effect.

During the meeting, representatives from the Anaheim Planning Commission, who previously approved the project Requiring a comprehensive Wayfinding Program for vehicle and pedestrian access for the East Parking Area. Require an Operations PLan for new public parking facilities. Requirement to maintain vehicle access to West Parking Area from Magic Way.

Speaking of Magic Way, much of the concerns regarding the project seemed to stem from the proposal to close Magic Way to vehicle traffic.

The Planning Commission representative reiterated that the closure of Magic Way would not have any major effect on traffic patterns around Anaheim.

Disneyland representatives also confirmed that the Magic Way pedestrian walkway would remain open, and that they have no intention or plan to close the nearby Walnut St.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock also spoke during the meeting, where he noted that the Resort wishes to move beyond replacing and reimagining current attractions and lands.

One of these plans, the proposed Avatar experience

Former Disneyland Ambassador Nataly Guzman Garcia also voiced support of the project at the meeting, where she is officially submitting into the record 731 support letters and 2,169 petitions in support of the project.