Examining the Details of the Newly Released Disneyland “Avatar” Experience Concept Art

With concept art teased as a “creative inspiration” for a “possible” Avatar experience coming to Disneyland released today, we wanted to take a closer look at some of the details within the concept art, to perhaps get a hint at what may be to come.

An Avatar experience was first mentioned for Disneyland back in February of last year. During today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the concept art above was released – which Disney CEO Bob Iger referred to as “creative inspiration” for a “possible” Avatar experience.

With waterfalls and a lake featured, it seems likely that this Avatar experience would focus more on the environments created for Avatar: The Way of Water. Zooming in on the lake, we see one of a few boats that are similar in design to those of Na’vi River Journey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but are much larger than those rather small boats. Perhaps this potential ride could make use of the impressive technology used in Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disneyland?

A large cave-like structure can be seen towards the left of the concept art, which could easily be another attraction or perhaps this land’s version of Satu'li Canteen.

The main focal point of the art are these impressive mountainous structures that appear to be heavily influenced by Avatar: The Way of Water, and would serve as this land’s version of Pandora’s floating mountains at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Lastly, we wanted to point out these extremely cute Pandoran Otter-like creatures, for no reason other than their cuteness.