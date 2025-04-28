EPCOT's New Spaceship Earth Lounge GEO-82 Set to Open on June 4th
Check out new details on the offerings menu, as well as a new firework viewing experience.
EPCOT’s brand new Spaceship Earth-inspired lounge GEO-82 is set to open this June. With just a little over a month away, Disney has debuted the full menu for the upcoming adults-only dining experience.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has announced that EPCOT’s new lounge GEO-82 is set to open on June 4th.
- The adults-only bar takes over Spaceship Earth’s former corporate lounge, which was occupied by Siemens until the company dropped their sponsorship for the attraction in 2017.
- GEO-82 is situated on the second floor, which will offer incredible views of the World Celebration and the World Showcase Lagoon.
- Speaking of World Showcase Lagoon, the lounge is also set to offer a GEO-82 Fireworks Experience, which will offer spectacular views of Luminous The Symphony of Us as well as included tasting towers full of sweet and savory treats, tableside Champagne service, and event-exclusive cocktails. You can read more about the offering here.
- Of course, Disney also showcased GEO-82’s spectacular looking menu, which includes a wide selection of cocktails, zero-proof cocktails, beer, wine, and small bites.
- Reservations for GEO-82 open on May 6th, so set your reminders if you want to experience this exciting EPCOT-themed lounge.
GEO-82 Drink Menu
Featured Cocktails
- Caramelized Leek Martini: Fords Gin, Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry, caramelized leek, and pickled onion.
- Brown Butter Old Fashioned: Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon, brown butter, maple, and Hella Cocktail Co. Mexican Chocolate Bitters.
- Strawberry and Coconut ‘Right Hand’: Campari Liqueur, Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, strawberry and coconut.
- Clarified New York Sour: Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, yuzu, lemon, and Red Wine Float.
- High Brow Batanga: Tapatio Reposado Tequila, Ramazzotti Amaro, kola nut, lime cordial, salt, and bubbles.
- Strawberry-Black Pepper Sour: Campari Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, strawberry, lemon, and black pepper.
- Electron: Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal, carrot, cinnamon, lime, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, and pink peppercorn.
- Peach Shrub Whisky Smash: Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, peach and mint shrub, and bubbles
- Banana Brûlée Highball: Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau ‘Don Nuño’ Oloroso Sherry, banana, coffee, cacao, and bubbles
- Exclusive Disney Select Bourbon Flight: These bourbons have been hand-selected for GEO-82 and are exclusive to Disney.
- Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Premium Whiskey
- Woodford Reserve Single Barrel
- Blanton’s Gold Single Barrel
- Stagg Private Barrel
Zero-Proof Cocktails
- A Walk Through the Garden: Seedlip Garden 108 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, basil, fennel, lemon, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, The Bitter Truth Celery Bitters, and bubbles
- Manhattan in the Morning: Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, Maple, Verjus Blanc, tart cherry, and Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters
Wine Selections
- Champagne and Sparkling:
- A. Bergère ‘Origine’ Brut NV
- Schramsberg Brut Rosè
- Rosé:
- Arnot-Roberts Rosé
- White:
- Muxagat Douro Branco
- Domaine Siret-Courtaud ‘Quincy’ Sauvignon Blanc
- Massican Hyde Chardonnay
- Red:
- Domaine Chapel ‘Fleurie’ Charbonnières
- Presqu’ile Pinot Noir
- Fisher Vineyards Unity Cabernet Sauvignon
Beer Selection
- Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA
- Miller High Life Lager
- Bell’s Two Hearted IPA
- Lexington Brewing Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
- Modelo Especial Lager
- Yuengling Traditional Lager
GEO-82 Food Menu
- Cannellini Hummus: Pumpkin seed pistou, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Fresno peppers, and pappadam (Plant-based).
- Chef’s Selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, and accompaniments.
- Funghi Flatbread: Roasted mushrooms, miso-mascarpone, mozzarella, fontina, pickled red onion, and black garlic molasses.
- Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau: Smoked cheddar, pickled mustard seed-lemon vinaigrette, and Siberian Supreme Caviar.
- Truffled Ahi Tuna: Japanese whisky barrel-aged soy-truffle ponzu, citrus, scallion, tobiko, and black sesame seeds
GEO-82 Souvenir Glasses
- Guests with reservations will be able to purchase gorgeously crafted glasses inspired by the new lounge.
