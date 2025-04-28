EPCOT's New Spaceship Earth Lounge GEO-82 Set to Open on June 4th

Check out new details on the offerings menu, as well as a new firework viewing experience.

EPCOT’s brand new Spaceship Earth-inspired lounge GEO-82 is set to open this June. With just a little over a month away, Disney has debuted the full menu for the upcoming adults-only dining experience.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

The adults-only bar takes over Spaceship Earth’s former corporate lounge, which was occupied by Siemens until the company dropped their sponsorship for the attraction in 2017.

GEO-82 is situated on the second floor, which will offer incredible views of the World Celebration and the World Showcase Lagoon.

Speaking of World Showcase Lagoon, the lounge is also set to offer a GEO-82 Fireworks Experience, which will offer spectacular views of Luminous The Symphony of Us as well as included tasting towers full of sweet and savory treats, tableside Champagne service, and event-exclusive cocktails. You can read more about the offering here

Of course, Disney also showcased GEO-82’s spectacular looking menu, which includes a wide selection of cocktails, zero-proof cocktails, beer, wine, and small bites.

Reservations for GEO-82

GEO-82 Drink Menu

Featured Cocktails

Caramelized Leek Martini: Fords Gin, Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry, caramelized leek, and pickled onion.

Fords Gin, Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry, caramelized leek, and pickled onion. Brown Butter Old Fashioned: Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon, brown butter, maple, and Hella Cocktail Co. Mexican Chocolate Bitters.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon, brown butter, maple, and Hella Cocktail Co. Mexican Chocolate Bitters. Strawberry and Coconut ‘Right Hand’: Campari Liqueur, Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, strawberry and coconut.

Clarified New York Sour: Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, yuzu, lemon, and Red Wine Float.

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, yuzu, lemon, and Red Wine Float. High Brow Batanga: Tapatio Reposado Tequila, Ramazzotti Amaro, kola nut, lime cordial, salt, and bubbles.

Tapatio Reposado Tequila, Ramazzotti Amaro, kola nut, lime cordial, salt, and bubbles. Strawberry-Black Pepper Sour: Campari Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, strawberry, lemon, and black pepper.

Campari Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, strawberry, lemon, and black pepper. Electron: Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal, carrot, cinnamon, lime, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, and pink peppercorn.

Peach Shrub Whisky Smash: Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, peach and mint shrub, and bubbles

Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, peach and mint shrub, and bubbles Banana Brûlée Highball: Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau ‘Don Nuño’ Oloroso Sherry, banana, coffee, cacao, and bubbles

Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau ‘Don Nuño’ Oloroso Sherry, banana, coffee, cacao, and bubbles Exclusive Disney Select Bourbon Flight: These bourbons have been hand-selected for GEO-82 and are exclusive to Disney. Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Premium Whiskey Woodford Reserve Single Barrel Blanton’s Gold Single Barrel Stagg Private Barrel

These bourbons have been hand-selected for GEO-82 and are exclusive to Disney.

Zero-Proof Cocktails

A Walk Through the Garden: Seedlip Garden 108 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, basil, fennel, lemon, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, The Bitter Truth Celery Bitters, and bubbles

Seedlip Garden 108 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, basil, fennel, lemon, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, The Bitter Truth Celery Bitters, and bubbles Manhattan in the Morning: Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, Maple, Verjus Blanc, tart cherry, and Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters

Wine Selections

Champagne and Sparkling: A. Bergère ‘Origine’ Brut NV Schramsberg Brut Rosè

Rosé: Arnot-Roberts Rosé

White: Muxagat Douro Branco Domaine Siret-Courtaud ‘Quincy’ Sauvignon Blanc Massican Hyde Chardonnay

Red: Domaine Chapel ‘Fleurie’ Charbonnières Presqu’ile Pinot Noir Fisher Vineyards Unity Cabernet Sauvignon



Beer Selection

Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA

Miller High Life Lager

Bell’s Two Hearted IPA

Lexington Brewing Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

Modelo Especial Lager

Yuengling Traditional Lager

GEO-82 Food Menu

Cannellini Hummus: Pumpkin seed pistou, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Fresno peppers, and pappadam (Plant-based).

Chef’s Selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, and accompaniments.

Funghi Flatbread: Roasted mushrooms, miso-mascarpone, mozzarella, fontina, pickled red onion, and black garlic molasses.

Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau: Smoked cheddar, pickled mustard seed-lemon vinaigrette, and Siberian Supreme Caviar.

Truffled Ahi Tuna: Japanese whisky barrel-aged soy-truffle ponzu, citrus, scallion, tobiko, and black sesame seeds

GEO-82 Souvenir Glasses

Guests with reservations will be able to purchase gorgeously crafted glasses inspired by the new lounge.

Read More EPCOT: