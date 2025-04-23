More Details and Offers Announced for V.I.Passholder Summer Days at Walt Disney World

With some savings even if you're not at the park.

After being announced earlier, we are getting more information about special offers coming for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders as part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days as the resort.

What’s Happening:

Announced earlier

Now, further details have been released, including a number of perks and extras for the festivities including discounts at restaurants and the return of the Passholder Lounge.

Increased Discounts at Select Restaurants

Passholders can save 40% at select dining locations for a limited time this summer, Monday to Thursday only. These savings are available as part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days.

Save 40% at the following table-service restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 14 to June 30, 2025:

Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Cape May Cafe (dinner only)

Hollywood & Vine

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Tusker House Restaurant (lunch and dinner only)

Save 40% at the following table-service restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from July 1 to July 31, 2025:

Ale & Compass Restaurant (breakfast and lunch only)

Coral Reef Restaurant

The Diamond Horseshoe

Tiffins Restaurant

Whispering Canyon Cafe

Passholder Lounge at EPCOT

The Passholder-exclusive lounge returns to EPCOT from May 14th to July 13, 2025.

Dates & Times: May 14 to July 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily (subject to change)

Location: Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT

Exclusive to Annual Passholders, the Passholder Lounge offers:

A chance to chill out in an air-conditioned area

Enjoy complimentary snacks and water

Charge mobile devices

Pick up a complimentary Passholder button

Capture the fun with special Disney PhotoPass offerings

To enter EPCOT and enjoy the lounge, Passholders must have valid admission and a theme park reservation for EPCOT (or may visit after 2:00 PM or on a good-to-go day without a theme park reservation, subject to blockout dates). Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability.

DisneyStore.com

From June 2 to June 22, 2025, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can save 20% on purchases at DisneyStore.com - your place for all things Disney, Pixar and Star Wars.

How to Redeem Your Discount:

First, check that your Annual Pass is linked to your MyDisney account:

Log in to your MyDisney account and view your Profile.

Select “Welcome" and then “Memberships & Passes" to verify that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your MyDisney account. If it’s not, then select “Add a Disney Annual Pass" to get started.

Once your pass is linked, you can enjoy this Disney Store discount! Here’s how:

Visit DisneyStore.com and log in using the same email you use for the Walt Disney World website.

Add at least one eligible item to your bag.

In “My Bag," enter promo code WDW20 and select “Apply." The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.

Continue shopping or begin checkout.

