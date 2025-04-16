V.I.Passholder Summer Days Will Return for 2025 at the Walt Disney World Resort
Disney has confirmed that they are bringing back V.I.Passholder Summer Days for Summer 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The exclusive event for annual passholders is scheduled to take place from May 14 to July 31, 2025, featuring limited-time discounts and unique experiences.
- While Disney has not yet disclosed the specific benefits or offerings for this year's event, they said to "stay tuned" for further information according to the annual passholders Instagram page.
- In 2024, V.I.Passholder Summer Days featured an exclusive lounge for passholders located at Restaurant Marrakesh within the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT.
- This lounge offered air conditioning, snacks, water, and mobile charging facilities, along with complimentary passholder buttons.
- Additionally, passholders enjoyed a 20% discount on purchases at DisneyStore.com when using a linked account and a specific promo code.
- Although it remains uncertain whether these benefits will be available again in 2025, it is anticipated that this year will offer a similar range of offerings.
