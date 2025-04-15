New Look Revealed at the Updated Test Track Ride Vehicles

The third version of the attraction will open to guests in late summer.

A newly released video has provided a preview of what the ride vehicles will look like when Test Track returns to EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

In a video posted to the Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page

Though the vehicles themselves structurally remain the same as before, they are getting a rather notable visual makeover.

First and foremost is the darker color, which is meant to blend into the environment more. The idea this time out is that this is more of an R&D version of the vehicle.

The vehicles are also being given new seats, vehicle wraps, and graphics on the interior.

While we wait to see what the third iteration of Test Track looks like in its completed form late this summer, you can check out out video of what the ride was like prior to the revamp below.

