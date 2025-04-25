Photos: New Mickey & Friends Germany Pavilion Merchandise Now Available at EPCOT
Last month, Disney debuted a collection of Minnie Mouse merchandise for EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion. Now, fans traversing the World Showcase can grab new Mickey Mouse inspired Deutschland items and more.
Guten Tag:
- Nothing beats a trip around the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT.
- The Walt Disney World park offers the incomparable experience of immersing oneself into amazing cultures through food, entertainment, attractions, and shopping.
- Of course, the fan-favorite park is also home to some of the best merchandise on property, highlighting EPCOT’s unique combination of technology, culture, and innovation.
- Guests visiting the Germany Pavilion will find a brand new collection of apparel, accessories, and collectibles perfect for commemorating a delicious trip to Biergarten or replacing a shirt you accidentally spilled mustard on.
- Let’s take a look at the new collection!
Mickey Lederhosen Plush ($34.99)
Mickey Germany Penny Tee ($34.99)
Mickey Germany Mug ($19.99)
Mickey Germany Hoodie ($59.99)
Mickey Germany lug Backpack ($90)
Mickey Germany Short-Sleeved Jersey ($34.99)
Minnie Long-Sleeve Quarter-Length Button Up ($39.99)
Minnie Germany Penny Tee ($34.99)
Mickey Lederhosen lug Crossbody ($65)
Mickey Deutschland Penny Tee ($34.99)
Mickey “Guten tag!" Bucket Hat ($24.99)
Mickey “Oktoberfest" Bavarian Pretzel Bag ($44.99)
Mickey & Friends Germany Tervis ($49.99)
Mickey, Minnie and Goofy Embroidered Germany Ears ($34.99)
Germany World Showcase Baseball Cap ($29.99)
Mickey & Friends Germany Band Tee ($34.99)
Mickey & Friends Germany Band Zip-Up Hoodie ($64.99)
Mickey & Minnie Germany Tee ($34.99)
Mickey, Donald and Goofy Deutschland Raglan Tee ($34.99)
