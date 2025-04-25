Photos: New Mickey & Friends Germany Pavilion Merchandise Now Available at EPCOT

Last month, Disney debuted a collection of Minnie Mouse merchandise for EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion. Now, fans traversing the World Showcase can grab new Mickey Mouse inspired Deutschland items and more.

Guten Tag:

Nothing beats a trip around the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT.

The Walt Disney World

Of course, the fan-favorite park is also home to some of the best merchandise on property, highlighting EPCOT’s unique combination of technology, culture, and innovation.

Guests visiting the Germany Pavilion will find a brand new collection of apparel, accessories, and collectibles perfect for commemorating a delicious trip to Biergarten or replacing a shirt you accidentally spilled mustard on.

Let’s take a look at the new collection!

Mickey Lederhosen Plush ($34.99)

Mickey Germany Penny Tee ($34.99)

Mickey Germany Mug ($19.99)

Mickey Germany Hoodie ($59.99)

Mickey Germany lug Backpack ($90)

Mickey Germany Short-Sleeved Jersey ($34.99)

Minnie Long-Sleeve Quarter-Length Button Up ($39.99)

Minnie Germany Penny Tee ($34.99)

Mickey Lederhosen lug Crossbody ($65)

Mickey Deutschland Penny Tee ($34.99)

Mickey “Guten tag!" Bucket Hat ($24.99)

Mickey “Oktoberfest" Bavarian Pretzel Bag ($44.99)

Mickey & Friends Germany Tervis ($49.99)

Mickey, Minnie and Goofy Embroidered Germany Ears ($34.99)

Germany World Showcase Baseball Cap ($29.99)

Mickey & Friends Germany Band Tee ($34.99)

Mickey & Friends Germany Band Zip-Up Hoodie ($64.99)

Mickey & Minnie Germany Tee ($34.99)

Mickey, Donald and Goofy Deutschland Raglan Tee ($34.99)

