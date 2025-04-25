Photos: Signage Completely Removed from Jellyrolls Exterior as the Long-Running Disney’s BoardWalk Location Permanently Closes

The popular venue is supposedly moving elsewhere in Orlando, but no details have been announced.

After nearly 30 years of operation at Disney’s BoardWalk, Jellyrolls permanently closed last week, and work has already begun on removing all the signage for the venue.

The popular dueling piano bar, Jellyrolls, had its final night of operation on Saturday, April 19th. A little less than a week later, almost all of the signage for the venue has been removed from the building.

While Jellyrolls has vacated their long-serving location, they have stated that they’ll be moving elsewhere in Orlando in the future. A more specific location has yet to be announced at this time.

There have also been no official announcements regarding what will come to the newly available space on Disney’s BoardWalk, which neighbors the Atlantic Dance nightclub location, which is still open albeit sporadically, as it can be booked for weddings and private events – something that occurs frequently.

